ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Thick, black smoke was seen by first responders approaching A & L Iron and Metal this morning, according to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety.

The department tells us the call for help putting out a large fire came into dispatch just before 11:30 a.m. today. A large pile of scrap metal was found to be the source, and firefighters were able to quickly put it out. No injuries were reported.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety was helped by volunteers with the Ford River Fire Department and Delta County Dispatch.