NOAA releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its Winter Weather Outlook for the months of December through February. For the second year in a row, La Nina conditions in the Pacific will influence the temperatures and precipitation patterns across the nation.

Temperatures for the winter season across the southern and eastern United States are forecast to be above average with cool than normal conditions across the far north and Pacific northwest. The new 1991-2020 temperature average in Green Bay for the winter season is 21.3°, up from the previous 30 year average (1981-2010) of 19.4°.

Precipitation amounts are anticipated to be below average this winter across the southern tier of states. We can expect above average precipitation across the Pacific northwest along with the Great Lakes and mid-Mississippi Valley. This does not necessarily mean in Wisconsin that we’ll see above average snowfall, but rain and melted snow could come in above average. Average precipitation amounts for the 1991-2020 time frame in Green Bay is 4.34″ along with 39.4″ of snowfall. This is an increase for both precipitation and accumulated snowfall from the 1981-2010 averages of 3.75″ of precipitation and 36″ of snowfall.

Above average precipitation amounts should help relieve drought conditions that are in place across northern and southern Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 5 for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.