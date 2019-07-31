Nominations wanted for Excellence in Education Awards

MICHIGAN — Parents, students, school staff members, and others are encouraged to nominate outstanding public school educators for the Michigan Lottery’s 2019-20 Excellence in Education awards.

All public school employees may be nominated for the awards, which recognize educators who go “above and beyond” to make a difference in the lives of children. To nominate a public school educator, go to http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation.

The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public school educators across the state during the school year.

One outstanding educator will be selected each week and will receive a $1,500 cash prize plus a $500 grant to their classroom, school or school district. One of the weekly award winners will be selected to receive the Lottery’s Educator of the Year award and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Each winner also will receive a plaque and be featured in a news segment on the Lottery’s media partner stations: WXYZ-TV in Detroit, FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, FOX 47 in Lansing, and WNEM-TV, Saginaw.

The winner of the 2019 Educator of the Year award was Stewart Kieliszewski. He teaches Earth science, biology, mechatronics, and media for eighth through 12 graders at the Ubly Community Schools.

More than 500 educators were nominated during the fifth year of the educational awards program and 34, including Kieliszewski, were selected to win a weekly award.

Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on:

Excellence – Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement.

Dedication – They consistently go above and beyond expectations to help students succeed.

Inspiration – Their work inspires others around them to exceed expectations either academically or professionally.

Leadership – They demonstrate clear leadership skills in their positions with their school or school districts

Effectiveness – The nominee’s work has clear and positive results on the educational advancement of students within the school or school district.