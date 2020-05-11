Non-COVID medical care resumes at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – As Michigan begins to reengage in a safe and responsible way, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center will work with patients both during and after the state of emergency to ensure those who need care for non-COVID procedures receive it. Throughout the pandemic, the emergency department has remained open for all patients. The hospital urges people not to delay emergency care out of fear of contracting COVID-19. HNJH says they currently have an ample supply of personal protective equipment and staff availability and will begin resuming other

important services and procedures.

“Hospital clinicians are able to make medically-based decisions to perform certain non-emergency services at this time if that service is necessary to preserve the health and well-being of their patient,” said Hunter Nostrant, HNJH CEO. “We urge residents not to avoid or delay care if they have a need for it – and we want you to know that it’s safe to come to the hospital if you need care of any kind.”

HNJH says they have adopted many infection control protocols to ensure emergency departments and other areas of the hospital are safe for patients and staff. Some of the measures being taken include the screening of patients and staff upon entering the building and face masks being available and required for all patients and staff.

Procedures canceled since mid-March will be rescheduled as space, personnel, and COVID-related safety guidelines allow. The also urge people not to cancel any scheduled procedure, whether preventive/diagnostic, acute, or otherwise. If medical staff feel it is not safe to conduct a procedure, they say they will contact patients. For those whose procedures/appointments were canceled already, their offices will be in contact with patients to reschedule.