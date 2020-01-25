Noquemanon Ski weekend kicks off with Junior 5k

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Skiers from across the country have made their way to Marquette this weekend for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

“So this is all apart of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon, so tonight we have the Junior Noque for 18 and under. Tomorrow, we have our big race so to speak. On Sunday, there are the Wildside events, so everyone should come out this weekend and cheer if they are not racing and try to find some way to be apart of it,” said Maureen McFadden, Co-Race Director, Jr. Noque Ski Races.

With events happening all weekend, Maureen hopes that the community will join in on the festivities.

“Well, first of all, it brings the whole community together. You are going to see people you know, you’re going to see people you haven’t seen in a long time. It gets us out in our amazing scenery in Marquette. We have some phenomenal trails and everyone always has a good time,” said McFadden.

Racers from ages 8 to 18 competed tonight in several different races. These trails are well-known for some skiers.

Leandra Bruggink, Winner, Jr. Noque 5K, Marquette Senior High School said, “I do. It’s nice because we practice on these trails frequently, so it’s a familiar course. It was kind of rough. I fell like three times, but it was good overall.”

If you would like to attend the Noquemanon Ski Marathon, click here.