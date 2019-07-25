Noquemanon Trail Network introduces ‘Trail Talks’

MARQUETTE — Noquemanon Trail Network and Travel Marquette introduced a new program that can only benefit the community.

“Trail Talks” is a series of educational events centered around Marquette’s NTN trails. These events provide an opportunity for locals and visitors to learn about proper trail use from some Upper Peninsula experts.

Sarah Hagerl, Organizer, Trail Talks said, “I would say Trail Talks is different than any other NTN event because it’s actually out on the trails. It’s not a race, it’s not a fundraiser, it’s just any event, it’s actually getting people out on the trails. Obviously, they need to learn where the trailheads are and where to go from them, so that is what I think is most unique about this program. It’s just different than any other NTN thing.”

The series kicked off with a guided foraging trip led by local mushroom and native plant expert Sue Belanger.

The next event will be “Trails on the Rise” on August 7th at the South Trails Trailhead.

For more information on Noquemanon Trail Network, click here.

Upcoming Trail Talks:

Trails on the Rise: Wednesday, August 7 (6:30 p.m.; South Trails Trailhead)

Nick Simon, owner of Superior Outfitters, is leading this insider’s guide to fishing. Nick will show trekkers his favorite fishing holes as well as go over basic and advanced equipment, technique and local regulations. This local expert is an unparalleled resource when it comes to making a catch this summer! Please note, this trail talk will be limited to 20 people. Register for free here.

Tails and Trails: Wednesday, August 21 (6:30 p.m.; South Trails Trailhead)

For those who bring their pups on the trail, local Lindsay McWebb is sharing some best practices on trail etiquette, leash laws and furry-friend safety. The trails can get busy with bikers, hikers, other dogs and even horses so Lindsay will also be giving a demonstration on equipment for biking and running with dogs. Register for free here.

The Way of the Compass Rose: Friday, August 23 (6:30 p.m.; Forestville Trailhead)

Bill Thompson of popular outfitter Down Wind Sports will discuss the essentials needed on different types of hikes. Trekkers will learn about map and compass navigation, route planning, preparedness and what to do if they get lost. In this talk, Bill will equip hikers and backpackers with all the essential knowledge needed to get out and enjoy the serenity of nature. Maps and compasses for use will be provided to those that do not bring one. Register for free here.

Speak for the Trees: Wednesday, August 28 (6:30 p.m.; Forestville Trailhead)

Rick Hill, forester with the Department of Natural Resources, is an expert on smart hiking. During this talk, he will present how forest management mimics the natural process, the natural disturbance cycle of forests in the Forestville area, how and why trees grow where they do and forest health threats.

On a state-wide scale, Rick will explain the history of forest management in Michigan and the Forestville area, the economics of forest management in the Upper Peninsula, the environmental costs and benefits of using wood products, as well as the future of Michigan forests. Register for free here.

Board of Light and Power and Me: Friday, September 6 (6:30 p.m.; Board of Light and Power Trailhead)

Tom St. John, a 30-year veteran from the Marquette Board of Light and Power, will illuminate the power and necessity of hydroelectric production for the area. Trekkers will learn about the evolution of the technology and the future of harnessing hydropower, specifically in new building projects. Register for free here.

Rock’n Marquette: Friday, September 13 (6:30 p.m.; South Trails Trailhead)

Exploration geologist Mark DeHoog is leading a fascinating talk on rock formations, the effects of mining and the Earth’s composition. Trekkers will take an expert-led look at different material and learn how to find and differentiate different rocks and minerals. Register for free here.

Picture This: Wednesday, October 16 (6:30 p.m.; Board of Light and Power Trailhead)

Expert photographer Shawn Malone shows trekkers how to capture the beauty of fall foliage with all levels of equipment – including smartphones! Shawn will unveil some of her favorite locations and show how lighting, weather and perspective can dramatically effect images. Register for free here.