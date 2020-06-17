Norlite Nursing Center says facility is now COVID-19 free

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette announced on Wednesday that their final resident was removed from coronavirus isolation. The person testing positive back on on April 23, 2020 and remained in isolation for 54 days. Norlite shared a video of the resident coming out of the isolation area.

Below is the full statement from Norlite’s Facebook Page

Our final resident was removed from coronavirus isolation after finally receiving consecutive negative tests. In all, she had tested positive back to 4/23/20 and remained in isolation for 54 days, well beyond the CDC time-based strategy to declare recovery. This has been a common theme with the elderly; we have seen numerous cases of 40+ days of positive testing. Norlite used the test-based method for recovery due to our at-risk population.

The isolation plastic from the entire facility has been removed and the facility feels a bit closer to “normal.” The staff did a tremendous job, especially so given the amount of stress they were under. They are the true heroes, sweating and wearing full PPE for hours on end in an already warm environment to keep our residents safe and secure.

Weekly testing of all residents is now discontinuing – which will be a major relief to them! All staff have been testing weekly and we have identified no new positives since April. New testing guidance in Michigan was released this week, and we’re confident our plan moving forward protects our residents, staff, and the community.

Group activities and communal dining is still banned per Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order #123, signed 6/15/20. Visitation inside any Skilled Nursing Facility is banned through at least July 12th. We hope to allow visitors indoors once the State of Michigan allows. Strict adherence to symptom/exposure screening, social distancing and hand washing will be expected at that time.

Instead, facilities such as Eastwood and MCMCF are trialing supervised outdoor visits, and we plan to follow suit. These will be SCHEDULED visits, so please look for how-to updates on this Facebook page in the near future!

We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support these past 3 months. Businesses, individuals and organizations alike showed us the love and faith that made us proud to be part of such a wonderful community.

There were trying and fearful times, especially throughout April. We were challenged in a way and from angles we were unfamiliar with. We lost several beloved residents and our hearts go out to their families. We prayed as others became sickened. Employees were put in a position where they feared transmitting illness to their own families.

We stuck together, planned and communicated, faced the challenge, and kept faith that there were brighter days ahead. Today is a bright day. Today we celebrate in knowing that hope and sisu are real and can bond a team together to achieve its goals.