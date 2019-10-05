Northampton officers help snapping turtle cross the road

News

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton Police officer helped a snapping turtle cross the street Wednesday morning. 

Animal Control Officer Howe and Officer McLaughlin were called to the area of 98 North Elm Street after receiving reports about a turtle entering the roadway around 10:39 a.m. 

Upon arrival, the two officers located a big snapping turtle and assisted it across the street. 

After being assisted, the snapping turtle continued its journey to the swamp, in case anyone was wondering why the turtle crossed the road. 

