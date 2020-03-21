Northern Lights YMCA still offering child care to help families during pandemic

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Parents who have to go to work during the coronavirus pandemic have to figure out who will watch their kids.

With Governor Whitmer’s order to close schools, it leaves only a few options left in Dickinson County.

Jonathan Ringel, Center Director of the Northern Lights YMCA says, “Of course like a lot of businesses and organizations we certainly are feeling the impact of the coronavirus and part of our mission at the Y is to make sure that we are accessible and available for all in the community. So we certainly are disappointed with the fact that we are not able to be open for our residents and members here in the community. We know that there are so many people that need what the Y can offer.”

The only open resource available at the YMCA in Iron Mountain is their Little Lights Child Care Center.

Ringel adds, “We are taking increased measures to make sure that everyone is safe through temperature screenings and meeting parents at their vehicle and making sure that we are escorting children into the facility. Doing our own health checks and screenings to make sure before people come in and really just making sure that our facility is as safe as possible for the children that are here.”

Jonathon recommends signing your kids up for the YMCA’s daycare program because it’s one less thing to worry about.

He says, “We know that there’s been so much upheaval and turmoil with all of the other aspects of daily life and if there is one thing that can remain the same, we’d like that to be access to high-quality child care here at the YMCA.”