Northern Michigan University purchases 20,000 masks for students and employees

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University purchased 20,000 masks in anticipation of the Fall semester.

Derek Hall, spokesperson for NMU, says they decided to buy the masks so they could ensure a safe return in the Fall. Masks will be distributed when students are screened upon returning to campus. Hall says they’ve made an app so that students can make an appointment to be tested and receive their masks.

“We are preparing for the return of students this fall,” said Hall. “We’re starting a week early and there’s so many different things happening because of the current pandemic situation as students arrive they’ll all be tested, they’re arriving in smaller waves over a longer period of time.”

Each student and faculty member will receive two masks for free. The bookstore also has masks available for purchase. Hall says this will reduce the likelihood of people not having a mask to wear. The masks are customized for NMU from a local supplier.

“People like to show their school spirit, so why not put a Wildcat on there,” said Hall. “We didn’t make it big and bold, we made it small and in the corner, people have seen them, they like them.”

People are expected to wear a mask when indoors on campus and when they are outdoors in crowded areas according to Hall. Hall says they have a lot of signs and posters to remind students and faculty that they should be wearing a mask.

“There’s so many new things no one’s ever done before we’re going to ask our employees and our students to do to be safe and to be healthy and to start school this fall,” said Hall

Students will begin arriving back on campus in a month. Hall says they have made preparations in every part of campus from housing to reconfiguring classrooms.