(WFRV) – A man from Eagle River was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography, some of which included a 12-year-old girl.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Ryan Shelton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for receiving child pornography. He was sentenced to eight years in prison which will be followed by ten years of supervised release.

Back in May 2021, officers executed a search warrant at Shelton’s home. In Shelton’s pocket was a phone, and on that phone, a video recording of a conversation on a laptop screen was found.

In the conversation, a girl reportedly identifies herself as being 12-years-old. To the left of the conversation, a girl can be seen engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The investigation was done by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Divison of Criminal Investigation, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.