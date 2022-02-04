(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) has reached yet another milestone in its mission to continue providing customers with affordable, reliable, and clean energy.

WPS announced Tuesday that they have added another renewable energy facility near Lake Julia in Rhinelander. The facility, which is officially named Hodag Solar Park, is the first large-scale solar park in the Northwoods region to date.

Featuring 21,000 solar panels that can capture solar energy on both sides., the Hodag Solar Park is reportedly capable of generating 7.5 megawatts, which is equal to powering more than 2,000 homes.

“This project is another example of our commitment to delivering affordable, reliable, and clean energy to our customers,” said Scott Lauber, WPS president. “We’re proud to add another source of renewable energy to power homes and businesses in north-central Wisconsin.”

Hodag Solar Park near Lake Julia in Rhinelander.

The Hodag Solar Park is WPS’ third solar project since 2020. Construction of the facility began in July of 2020 and wrapped up in January of 2022.