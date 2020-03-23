Not cooking with Alex this month, tips on how to help local businesses and each other virtually socialize during COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every month, Local 3 invites Alex Palzewicz from Taste the Local Difference to our studio to show us how to create a tasty meal.

With the COVID-19 pandemic going on, Alex showed us many different products that people can buy during this time that made in the U.P. or Michigan. She also recommends take-out and delivery options from local restaurants.

With people being stuck in their homes, one thing she recommends to help people socialize is having virtual dinner parties or happy hours through video chats. Alex is also stating an video cooking segment from her very own kitchen to show people her tasty recipes. To view here You Tube page, click here.

For more information on Taste the Local Difference, click here.