NOV. 2, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

ALGER COUNTY
City Commissioner for the City of Munising
Johanna Bogater – 172, 37%
Patricia M. Britton – 129, 28%
D. Mike Nettleton – 165, 35%
Proposition for Limestone Township Operating Millage
Yes – 47, 73.44%
No – 17, 26.56%
DELTA COUNTY
City Council for City of Escanaba
Mark Ammel – 1097, 27%
Ronald Beauchamp- 691, 17%
Ralph Blasier – 379, 9%
Todd Flath – 738, 18%
Micheal Sattern – 609, 15%
Marc Tall – 513, 13%
MARQUETTE COUNTY
City Commission for City of Marquette
Margaret Brumm – 924, 20%
Jenn Hill – 1741, 38%
Jenna Smith – 1955, 42%
Board of Light and Power for City of Marquette
John Braamse – 1192, 28%
John Prince – 1561, 37%
Paul Schloegel – 1501, 35%
City Council for City of Negaunee
Matt Howard – 276, 21%
David Kangas – 395, 31%
Edward Karki – 304, 24%
Tobias Smith – 310, 24%
Ishpeming Public School District No. 1 Bonding Proposal
Yes – 569, 71%
MENOMINEE COUNTY
Fourth Ward Council Member for City of Menominee
Wendy Baron – 142, 57%
Ann M. Holmquist – 109, 43%
Stephenson Area Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes – 349, 70%
No – 150, 30%