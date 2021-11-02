NOV. 2, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YLEH_1536600915054.JPG

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)


ALGER COUNTY

City Commissioner for the City of Munising

Johanna Bogater – 172, 37%
Patricia M. Britton – 129, 28%
D. Mike Nettleton – 165, 35%

Proposition for Limestone Township Operating Millage

Candidate Party Total
Yes – 47, 73.44%
No – 17, 26.56%

DELTA COUNTY

City Council for City of Escanaba

Mark Ammel – 1097, 27%
Ronald Beauchamp- 691, 17%
Ralph Blasier – 379, 9%
Todd Flath – 738, 18%
Micheal Sattern – 609, 15%
Marc Tall – 513, 13%

MARQUETTE COUNTY

City Commission for City of Marquette

Margaret Brumm – 924, 20%
Jenn Hill – 1741, 38%
Jenna Smith – 1955, 42%

Board of Light and Power for City of Marquette

John Braamse – 1192, 28%
John Prince – 1561, 37%
Paul Schloegel – 1501, 35%

City Council for City of Negaunee

Matt Howard – 276, 21%
David Kangas – 395, 31%
Edward Karki – 304, 24%
Tobias Smith – 310, 24%

Ishpeming Public School District No. 1 Bonding Proposal

Yes – 569, 71%
David Kangas – 235, 29%

MENOMINEE COUNTY

Fourth Ward Council Member for City of Menominee

Wendy Baron – 142, 57%
Ann M. Holmquist – 109, 43%

Stephenson Area Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes – 349, 70%
No – 150, 30%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories