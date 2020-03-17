Number of Michigan coronavirus cases rises to 65

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded several new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, most of them on the southeast side of the state, bringing the total number to 65.

They include two Detroit males, an Ingham County male, a Jackson County male, a Leelanau County male, two males and a female in Macomb County, two males in Oakland County, one male in Otsego County and a Wayne County male.

Most of the state’s 65 cases are in adults — only 3% are younger than 19. Oakland County says its youngest case is a 5-year-old. The age range with the largest percentage, 28%, are in people ages 60 to 69. Only 14% are in people older than 70.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shut down schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms, gyms and other businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the illness. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

The state has advised people to follow common-sense practices, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. Health officials also stressed you should stay home when you’re sick. When in public, you should avoid shaking hands or standing too close to others.

If you think you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room so as to limit the spread of the illness. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit before going in.