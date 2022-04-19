(WFRV) – Authorities in Menominee County are notifying residents of numerous burglaries that happened in the area of Rainbow Road on Legend Lake.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, there have been multiple burglaries in the area of Rainbow Road on Legend Lake. Authorities did not mention what was taken from the residences.

Officials even provided some tips to help prevent burglaries:

Lock all doors and windows, use quality locks

Store valuable items out of sight

Have adequate outdoor lighting

Install an alarm system

Be a good neighbor and report any unusual activity in your neighborhood

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office also asked residents to not enter or touch anything if they think their property was burglarized.

Authorities are asking residents to report any suspicious activity to the Menominee Dispatch Center at 715-799-3881.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.