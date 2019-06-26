Nurses reach tentative agreement at OSF St. Francis Hospital

ESCANABA– Nurses represented by the Michigan Nurses Association and the administration of OSF St. Francis Hospital have reached a three-year tentative agreement that includes provisions to recruit and retain experienced nurses.

“We care about this hospital and we care about our patients,” said Sara Kofsky, RN and president of the Professional Nurses Council of St. Francis Hospital, the local MNA union at Escanaba. “We feel like this is a fair agreement that will benefit nurses, patients, and our whole community.”

“We want to thank our friends, neighbors, and local businesses for supporting us throughout this process,” said Lyndsey Rogers, RN. “Together, we have made sure that patients come first.”

Further details of the agreement will be presented directly to members and shared more broadly thereafter. The tentative agreement becomes final if nurses vote to ratify the proposed contract. A ratification vote has been scheduled for July 9.

OSF St. Francis released the following statement:

“We are pleased that OSF St. Francis Hospital and the MNA have concluded negotiations on a contract that will ensure our nurses’ compensation is very competitive among all hospitals in the Upper Peninsula, and will further enhance our ability to recruit and retain dedicated and compassionate nurses who provide excellent care to the patients we have the privilege to serve,” said Lacey Crabb, vice president, chief nursing officer of patient care services at OSF St. Francis.

Details of the agreement will not be made public pending a ratification vote by the nurses, which should occur in the next few weeks.

Due to reaching a tentative agreement, tomorrow’s scheduled informational picket will no longer occur. There are just over 130 nurses who work at OSF St. Francis Hospital.