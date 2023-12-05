MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — An incumbent has been officially voted off of the Menominee City Council after a recount this morning.

Challenger Cheryl Haupt had an advantage of three votes on Ward 1 incumbent Jackie Nutter after this November’s election. After the recount this morning, the county clerk confirms Haupt won the election 195 to 191.

“First things first, I do believe the count and vote difference,” said Nutter in a Nov. 8 Facebook post. “At this time, I’m not comfortable confirming loss, just the same as I wouldn’t be comfortable claiming victory if I was the one who came out three votes ahead. I will be asking for a re-count just to confirm everything.”

Haupt has previously said she chose to run after “being dismayed by some of the city council’s actions over the past year and a half,” referring at least in part to choices made regarding the city’s marijuana policy. Haupt is in favor of a limited number of marijuana shops.

Looking forward, Haupt has said her priorities lie in “support[ing] our library, our YMCA, our parks, and our schools… We need to protect our waters, not only for the recreational opportunities they provide, but for the health of our people.”

Haupt also says she is very excited for the development of a new children’s museum in the city, which is currently working on raising funds.