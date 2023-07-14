GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in the Colon area late Wednesday night.

The tornado was classified as an EF1. The tornado was found to have been on the ground for 2.92 miles with estimated peak wind speeds of 90 mph. It spanned up to 50 yards.

The tornado was on the ground for only five minutes, touching down around 11:09 p.m. and lifting by 11:14 p.m., the NWS reported. It crossed county lines from St. Joseph County to Branch County.

A graphic shows the path of a tornado in the Colon area on July 12, 2023.

News 8 crews saw that the storm ripped the roof of the Mill Rage storage unit garage on M-86. On Ambs Road, fallen trees narrowly missed a home.

The National Weather service confirmed that the tornado developed almost directly over that storage facility. NWS analysts observed garage doors blown in and roof decking and metal covering ripped off. The debris flew, twisted and were dropped up to 200 yards away in nearby fields to the east and north, NWS said. There was also “sporadic tree damage” on several nearby roads where branches were down and trees uprooted or snapped, the report read.

A fallen tree near a home in Colon Township on Thursday July 23, 2023, after storms moved through the night before.

Storms damaged a building on E. State Street near Sprowl Road in Colon Township on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Storm damage near Colon on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Storm damage in Colon Township on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Damaged corn crops near Colon on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Southern Van Buren county on July 12, 2023. (Courtesy Alex Melendez, Michigan Storm Chasers)

Southern Van Buren County on July 12, 2023. (Courtesy Alex Melendez, Michigan Storm Chasers)

“When we’re here on the ground, we’re able to discern how healthy was that tree, which direction was it laying in, how well-constructed was that building, what might have the failure points been?” NWS meteorologist Kyle Brown explained the survey. “From that information, we can gather wind speed estimates to put together a better picture of what happened as the storm rolled through.”

Michigan Storm Chasers were in the Colon area Wednesday night and said they could see a funnel cloud when lightning flashed. However, because of their location, they could not determine if it actually touched down.

The storms prompted the National Weather Services to issue several weather alerts, including tornado watches, tornado warnings and severe flood warnings for many West Michigan counties. Rain amounts were highest south of I-96.

Some faced power outages due to the storms, but most had service back by Thursday afternoon. The last EF1 to have touched down in the West Michigan forecast area was on June 26, 2021 when an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Sylvester and one in Lake Odessa.

—News 8’s Gabrielle Phifer and David Horak contributed to this article.