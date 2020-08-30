Off-campus fraternity identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN)– The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified the Theta Tau-Beta Chapter, located at 407 Fairview Street, Houghton, MI, as a potential exposure site for COVID-19.

Exposure may have occurred during events held at the site on Monday, August 24th, and Tuesday, August 25th. Case investigation has revealed that social distancing and masking were not followed at these events during the times that a positive case attended. Theta Tau-Beta Chapter is an off-campus student fraternal organization that is not recognized by Michigan Tech.

WUPHD asks that if you attended these events, or have had close contact with someone who visited this site, and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, or a new loss of test or smell, that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of your potential exposure. For general information, call the WUPHD at (906) 482-7382, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4 PM.