(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use.

According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.

Officials explain that the renaming effort included “evaluating multiple public or Tribal recommendations for the same feature; features that cross Tribal, federal, and state jurisdictions; the inconsistent spelling of certain Native language names; and reconciling diverse opinions from various proponents.”

They said the final vote completes the last step in the efforts to remove the term.

The following are a few of the Wisconsin features being renamed:

Previous name New name Squaw Creek in Marinette County Ten Creek Squaw Lake in Outagamie County Lake Jerome Squaw Island in Door County Keyes Island Little Squaw Lake in Oconto County Marl Lake According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

“While the new names are immediately effective for federal use, the public may continue to propose name changes for any features — including those announced today — through the regular BGN process,” stated the release.

To view a list of the full name changes, click here. A map of locations can be found here.

“Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America,” stated Secretary Deb Haaland.