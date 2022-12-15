NEW CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was placed on administrative assignment after an incident with a person reportedly armed with a knife.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (Wis DOJ) released information about an officer-involved shooting that happened on December 14 in Adams County. Around 8:50 p.m. a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Ember Avenue.

The deputy reportedly confronted a subject who was armed with a knife. The Wis DOJ says the deputy fired their gun and hit the person with the knife.

The subject was transported to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. There were no reported injuries to law enforcement personnel.

Officials say the involved deputy has been placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the following agencies:

Wisconsin State Patrol

DCI Crime Response Specialist

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

All involved law enforcement is reportedly fully cooperating with the DCI. There was no information on if the subject will face any charges.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.