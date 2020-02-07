Official who was close to UAW president pleads guilty

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors in Wentzville, Mo. General Motors workers voted 57.2% in favor of a new contract with the company, bringing an immediate end to a contentious a 40-day strike that paralyzed GM’s U.S. factories, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – A former senior official at the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to a corruption scheme.

Vance Pearson acknowledged that he conspired with others to conceal the use of union cash for vacation villas, golf, cigars and booze. Pearson was based in the St. Louis area as director of UAW’s Region 5. Pearson worked closely with Gary Jones, who had Pearson’s job before becoming national UAW president in Detroit in 2018.

Jones hasn’t been charged in the corruption probe, but agents searched his home last summer. Jones quit as UAW president in November.