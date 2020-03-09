Officials: High water pushes shipwreck to Michigan shore

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (The Alpena News) — Officials say wreckage from a freighter that sank in Lake Huron around 115 years ago has moved toward Michigan’s shoreline due to high water levels and waves, weakening the ruins further. The Alpena News reports the Joseph S. Fay was a ship that sank on October 19, 1905. Lighthouse caretaker Eric Klein says that one side of the shipwreck had moved about 10 feet (3 meters) inland during an October storm. He says now it has been pushed further inland following a series of storms and estimates that is about 25 feet (7 meters) from its original location near the 40 Mile Point Lighthouse, where it is crushed up against trees.