MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County.

According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment.

The second incident reported by the DCF was on October 6 and the suspected incident description was marked as alleged maltreatment.

Both incidents happened in Manitowoc County but there is no indication that these two cases are connected to each other.

DCF reports that the case with the 1-year-old is undergoing a summary review, where officials investigate for 90 days. As for the 3-year-old, DCF says they’re conducting a practice review, which is a six-month summary of the incident.

The Manitowoc County Human Service Department is helping the Department of Children and Families in the investigations.

No further information was provided and Local 5 News will update this should any more details become available.

For more information on DCF’s reviews, you can visit their website here.