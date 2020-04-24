On the ballot: Kozub announces Marquette County Sheriff candidacy

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Another candidate has been added to the ballot for Marquette County Sheriff.

29-year-old Joseph Kozub, a correctional deputy in the Marquette County Jail since June 2016 announced that he will be running against the current sheriff, Greg Zyburt on the November 2020 General Election ballot.

The 2017 NMU graduate says his major reason for running is to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. He also wants to focus on building relationships between the community and law enforcement as well as address the seriousness of mental health for those working in the field.

“There’s a huge stigma in law enforcement that prevents law enforcement personnel from seeking the proper help,” said Kozub. “I know of several police officers one that I’m particularly close with that struggle with mental health issues from the stuff that they’ve seen. The majority of the public doesn’t know what we see.”

He says another issue is updating the jail.

Kozub says people can reach out to him at anytime either on his Facebook page, Kozub For Sheriff or email him at kozubforsheriff@gmail.com.