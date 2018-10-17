On the ballot: legalizing recreational marijuana

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MICHIGAN– The proposal on the upcoming ballot states, “A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.”

There are mixed views about whether or not this proposal should be passed.

Marquette County Prosecutor, Matt Wiese recently issued a statement that included, “Recreational Marijuana is not for Michigan” and “Passage of this recreational marijuana proposal would negatively change our state forever.

It also included a list of U.P. law enforcement officials who oppose the proposal, including Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt. He was recently at the National Sheriff’s Academy in Colorado where he says officers from that area shared their experience since marijuana was legal there.

“One of the biggest ones is the automobile/vehicle death rate has gone up 75 percent since the legalization,” said Zyburt. “They said the homeless have come to the state just doubled and tripled in size. The tax money that was promised, all of the revenue for the legal selling of it, it just isn’t coming in as they estimated and in fact because of the black market it’s being sought through illegal activity.”

Dave Fraser the owner of Grow Maxx, a gardening store in Iron Mountain says he sees a lot of people coming into his store asking about marijuana mainly from a medicinal standpoint.

Fraser says he’s not pressuring people to vote one way or another but says there are some major pros if it does pass.

“One of the big pros is that people would be able to come and get meds at a dispensary or obtain them with no fee from the caregivers or someone who has them,” said Fraser. “The good thing about that is if someone’s really sick with cancer or having seizures, they don’t have to wait up to two months to get their first batch of meds. As far as the cons go, of course just like with alcohol or over indulging on food, you know anything can be abused and you know someone who is not a motivated person and they’re consuming all the time, they’re probably going to be less motivated. In general, you don’t ever hear of any of the high times cups or any of the cannabis focused events ever having the police called there for drunken brawls or anything.”

If passed, this proposal would:

· Allow individuals 21 and older to purchase, possess and use marijuana and marijuana-infused edibles, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption.

· Impose a 10-ounce limit for marijuana kept at residences and require amounts over 2.5 ounces be secured in locked containers.

· Create a state licensing system for marijuana businesses and allow municipalities to ban or restrict them.

· Permit retail sales of marijuana and edibles subject to a 10% tax, dedicated to implementation costs, clinical trials, schools, roads, and municipalities where marijuana businesses are located.

· Change several current violations from crimes to civil infractions.