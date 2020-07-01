On the Ballot: Negaunee Public Schools asks voters to decide on bond proposal

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee Public Schools is asking voters to decide on an eight and a half million dollar bond proposal for a period of 25 years.

“The bond proposal has several different projects in place that will benefit all of the different buildings within the school district,” said Dan Skewis, Superintendent, Negaunee Public Schools.

This includes, Lakeview Elementary School, Negaunee Middle School, Negaunee High School and Miner Stadium.

“At Lakeview, we’re looking to renovate 31 classrooms,” said Skewis. “Some of those are the originals from 1951, while others are from 1985 but all of them are going to be renovated if it does pass. We’re also going to be replacing windows in several of the classrooms over at Lakeview as well. And then, purchasing 500 Chromebooks for that school.”

Other items at Lakeview include, upgrades to speech classrooms, guidance office and main office, create an additional Title I classroom, trap/pipe analysis and roof repair

The middle school would receive technology upgrades like interactive touchscreens to every classroom, renovation of the library, replace 261 windows and repair the roof.

“At the high school, we would be replacing the dehumidification system at the pool,” said Skewis. “Along with other pool upgrades. The locker rooms would get updated, the corridor leading up to the pool would be freshened up quite a bit. And we also would be renovating the library.”

Skewis says about 60-percent of the books in the library have not been checked out in some time

The goal is to put more technology resources in that area and donate the books they no longer need. Other items on the list of improvements include a boiler replacement and roof repair.

“A bigger project would be to tear the tennis courts,” said Skewis. “We’d be removing those and then putting up an enclosure that would allow our students and community to practice a spring or a winter sport indoors. Our marching band could utilize that space to practice and then we would also open it up to the community whether that be little league baseball, Superiorland soccer, softball leagues, tennis, pickleball.”

For the average homeowner, the bond would be an additional $3.90 a month.