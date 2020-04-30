On the ballot: Voters in three U.P. counties cast their ballots on Tuesday, May 5

HOUGHTON, MACKINAC AND MENOMINEE COUNTIES – Voters in Houghton, Mackinac and Menominee counties have issues on the ballot next Tuesday.

In Houghton County where some voters will decide on a heavy equipment millage for the Village of Lake Linden. This is a 5-year 1.75 millage to purchase and upgrade new heavy equipment.

In Mackinac County, voters will cast their ballot for Mackinac Island City mayor, clerk, treasurer, assessor, city council member and supervisor.

There are two school districts seeking bonding proposals in Menominee County. Carney-Nadeau Public Schools is asking voters to decide on a 7-year, 2.50 mills proposal for equipping a fitness center, remodeling the school building and improving playgrounds. Menominee Public Schools has a 4.40 mills bond on the ballot which would be used for building a new elementary school, remodeling school buildings, adding instructional technology and improving playgrounds and athletic facilities.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, It is recommended to be done at home. For new voters, if you’re not voting in this upcoming election, it is recommended to register by mail or online by going to michigan.gov/vote. The Secretary of State’s office says if necessary, registration in available at your local clerk’s office up to and including election day.

To vote absentee by mail it is recommended to return you ballot through the mail as well.

Ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on election day. If necessary, you can return your ballot or vote in person at your local clerk’s office.