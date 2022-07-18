ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has been arrested following a one-year investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw Counties. The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced Monday that Gregory Knuuttila of Mohawk was arrested on Thursday, July 14 for Possession with Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine.

According to UPSET, detectives had developed information that Knuuttila had been bringing in large quantities of methamphetamine for distribution to Houghton, Baraga, and Keweenaw counties for the past year. Detectives determined that Knuuttila was traveling back from Wisconsin on July 14th and set up surveillance to locate the vehicle he was traveling in.

Knuuttila’s vehicle was located on US 45 and a traffic stop was conducted by the MSP Hometown Security Team near Bruce Crossing. A search of the vehicle by MSP Hometown Security Team K-9 discovered illegal drugs were in the front dash of the vehicle. Over the course of the search, detectives discovered a half pound of methamphetamine hidden behind the radio console with a street value of $10,000.

Knuuttila is facing a 20-year felony as a result of his charge. Knuuttila was lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail, arraigned in 98th District Court, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Two search warrants were executed on the morning of July 15th in Mohawk relating to the investigation. During the search, detectives seized three handguns, one of which was stolen. According to UPSET, all three weapons had been used by the suspect while selling illegal drugs. Detectives also seized digital scales, cellphones, and other drug paraphernalia.

This case is part of an ongoing conspiracy investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the western counties of the Upper Peninsula. UPSET says that more arrests are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, ATF, Keweenaw County Sheriff, MSP Calumet Post, and MSP Emergency Support Team.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community you can contact UPSET at (906) 228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on the UPSET website.