GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two La Crosse residents were pulled over in Crawford County on September 14, the driver was later arrested for charges that included Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect.

According to a release, a Crawford County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the BMW, who was on an active bond for drug charges, had a suspended driver’s license and was driving with a passenger who was on active probation for drug-related charges, and a one-year-old.

Officers say that the traffic stop was initiated around 12:30 p.m. in the Village of Gays Mills. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Chouader Yang, admitted to possessing methamphetamine.

After the admission, officers conducted a search of the BMW, where deputies located a clear plastic baggie containing a large amount of a ‘crystal-like substance’ that officers say tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Numerous items, such as a digital scale and empty baggies were also found in the vehicle.

The release states that Yang was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Bail-Jumping, and Child Neglect.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are available.