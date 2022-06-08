WEDNESDAY, 6/8/2022, 8:36 p.m.

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto.

According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.

The deputy recognized that the driver exited the vehicle with an injury and while the deputy was tending to the injury, a passenger in the same vehicle, exited with a knife. The passenger then approached the deputy and refused to comply with commands.

After refusing to drop the knife and continuously refusing to comply with the deputy’s orders, the deputy fired his weapon, hitting the passenger. First aid was immediately applied to the passenger who was shot. After life-saving efforts, the passenger died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement was injured as a result of the incident.

The Oconto County Sheriff involved in the shooting has been placed on administrated leave, per the sheriff’s office policy.

The Divison of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

This is an active investigation with more details to follow and Local 5 News will update you once those details are made available.

NOW: US 41 in Oconto County closed due to ‘active call for service’

WEDNESDAY, 6/8/2022, 3:25 p.m.

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to an incident, US 41 at CTH SS for traffic heading north has all lanes closed down.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. and is expected to take around two hours to clear.

Officials are giving an alternate route where motorists are to exit and go east on CTH SS, then north on CTH S back to US 41.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and advising those traveling to avoid the area of Frog Pond Road due to an active call for service.

Sheriff Skarban says that the situation is contained and isolated to the area. There is no danger to the public.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.