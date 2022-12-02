THURSDAY, 12/1/2022, 8:43 p.m.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department has provided more details on the large police presence on the 1500 block of Main Street.

According to a release, around 4:05 p.m., officers were sent to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located the 32-year-old female victim and began rendering first aid until EMS personnel arrived.

The female victim was transported to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area by paramedics, where she would later die from her injuries.

Officers were told a 31-year-old male suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and around 4:25 p.m., officers were able to locate the suspect at a residence inside city limits and took him into custody without incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and then booked at the Marinette County Jail. The Marinette County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the matter for special charges.

Officers say they’re still in the early stages of gathering information and investigating the incident. No names have been released at this time, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marinette Police Department.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are given.

HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence on 1500 block of Main Street in Marinette

THURSDAY, 12/1/2022, 6:17 p.m.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Marinette Police Department is currently working on a situation on the 1500 block of Main Street.

According to a Facebook post, the incident involves a large police presence, and authorities will be working for an indefinite amount of time.

Police say that there is no immediate danger to the public, but officers are asking residents to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Local 5 News did reach out to the Marinette Police Department, who said they are actively investigating and a press release with more information is forthcoming.

This is a developing story and Local 5 News will update this when more information is given.