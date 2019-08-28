One deceased in Menominee County crash

NADEAU TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 380 near J-1 Road in Nadeau Township for a two-vehicle personal injury accident.

The vehicles were driven by Christian Bollon, 21, of Carney, Michigan and Christina Decoster, 37, of Daggett, Michigan. Both were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

As a result of the collision, Decoster was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported by Mid County Rescue and intercepted by UP Health System and taken to Our Sisters of Saint Francis Hospital (OSF) in Escanaba. Decoster died as a result of her injuries.

Bollon was also transported to OSF for non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was Mid County Rescue, Hermansville Rescue, UP Health System, Nadeau Volunteer Fire Department, Michigan State Police Accident Investigator, and the Menominee County Examiner’s Office.

Menominee County Sheriff, Kenny Marks, encourages anyone with additional information to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at (906)863-4441 or CrimeStoppers at (800)427-5857.