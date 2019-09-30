One driver entrapped in vehicle after two-car crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — On Monday, at approximately 8:00 AM, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post responded to a two-car crash with injuries at the four=lane intersection of US-41 and Highway Road.

The investigation determined that 77-year-old Lila Hobmeier was in the left northbound lane of US-41 and was turning left on to Highway Road. 32-year-old Rebekka Mikkola was traveling in the left southbound lane of US-41.

Hobmeier turned left and struck Mikkola’s vehicle near the driver’s side door. Mikkola’s vehicle came to a rest off the roadway in the ditch and she was unable to exit the vehicle. Mikkola reported injuries at the scene.

Calumet Township Fire Department was able to extricate Mikkola out of the vehicle and Mercy EMS transported her to Portage Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Troopers were assisted by Houghton County Sherriff’s Office, Calumet Township Fire Department, Quincy Township First responders, and Upper Great Lakes Calumet Family Health Center Certified Physician’s Assistant Whitney Brey.

The crash remains under investigation with further action pending. For further information, contact the Michigan State Police Calumet Post at 906-337-5145.