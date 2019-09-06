One fatality in Delta County house fire

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — At approximately 11:35 p.m., Delta County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible barn fire. Responding Deputies from the Delta County Sheriff Department arrived on scene and learned the structure fire was actually a two-story single-occupant residence fully engulfed. Residents nearby were unsure if the lone occupant of the dwelling was still inside.

Escanaba Public Safety Department responded to the structure fire and requested mutual aid from Escanaba Township Fire Department. A search of the scene was conducted after the fire was under control. Fire personnel did locate the remains of an individual within the debris. The deceased was removed from the scene by fire personnel, along with Rampart EMS, and then transported to the OSF St. Francis Hospital morgue.

No further information will be released at this time as to the identity of the deceased until a more positive identification can be confirmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation with nothing further being released at this time.

Responding departments were on scene for approximately four hours before clearing. Escanaba Township Fire Department supported Escanaba Public Safety with manpower and water shuttling capabilities. Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff Department, Rampart EMS, and the Delta County Medical Examiner’s office.