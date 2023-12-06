NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — The driver who caused a three-car crash in Negaunee was hospitalized after a crash this morning, according to the Negaunee City Police Department.

We’re told an eastbound car driven by an Ishpeming man lost control in slushy road conditions, veered into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck head-on driven by a man from Negaunee.

At that point, the first car slid back into the eastbound lanes, striking a third car driven by another Negaunee man.

The man driving the truck was hurt but refused care at the scene. The Ishpeming man received multiple injuries, was taken to the hospital, and found at-fault for the crash. No injuries were reported for the third man involved.