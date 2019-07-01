One in critical condition after rollover ATV crash

TURIN TOWNSHIP — On June 29, 2019 at 8:51 p.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rollover ATV crash with injuries on County Road 444 near County Road RF, in Turin Township.

A green 1998, Sportsman Polaris four-wheeler, driven by a 70-year-old Rockford man, and a yellow 2005 Suzuki Quad Sport four-wheeler, driven by a 12-year-old Riverdale child, were travelling eastbound on County Road 444. The four-wheeler driven by the adult male collided with the left rear tire of the four-wheeler driven by the child. After the collision, the four-wheeler drive by the 70-year-old male rolled over, causing serious injuries to the driver. The child involved in the crash was uninjured. The Sportsman Polaris four-wheeler sustained disabling damage.

The 70-year-old male suspect was transported to the Turin Township Fire Department where he was later flown to UP Health Systems Marquette Hospital by Valley Med Flight. He remains in critical condition.

Alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the crash, however, it remains under investigation.

Assisting at the crash scene was Rock Rescue, Valley Med Flight, Forsyth Township Police Department, and the Michigan State Police.