One killed in Menominee County crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded to West 38th Ave. near River Rd. in Menominee Twp. for a single vehicle fatal traffic crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling west on West 38th Ave., crossed the centerline, left the roadway and struck a tree. A 32-year-old Menominee man was the sole occupant of that vehicle and dies as a result of the crash.

Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks encourages anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the Sheriff’s Office at (906) 863-4441 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 427-5857.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Peaceful River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peaceful River"

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Spring Nature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Nature"

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"