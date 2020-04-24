One killed in Menominee County crash

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded to West 38th Ave. near River Rd. in Menominee Twp. for a single vehicle fatal traffic crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling west on West 38th Ave., crossed the centerline, left the roadway and struck a tree. A 32-year-old Menominee man was the sole occupant of that vehicle and dies as a result of the crash.

Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks encourages anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the Sheriff’s Office at (906) 863-4441 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 427-5857.