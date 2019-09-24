One man dead after colliding with tanker truck

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — A 62-year-old man from Wisconsin is dead after colliding with a tanker truck.

It happened this morning just before 9:30 on the corner of M-95 and M-69 West in Sagola Township.

According to the Michigan State Police-Iron Mountain Post, the driver of the vehicle didn’t yield to the tanker truck. The truck hit the vehicle and dragged it around 550 feet north of the intersection and into a ditch.

The 36-year-old driver of the tanker truck was not injured. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.