WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person was killed and four more were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Dickinson County this week.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a crash on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Monday, December 26.

After investigation, police say a 2018 Cadillac was driving westbound on US-2 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle traveled across the eastbound lane, going into the ditch and rolling onto its roof.

The driver of the vehicle, an 81-year-old Rapid River man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Four passengers in the vehicle were transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. The sheriff’s office says speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Norway Fire, North Alert Ambulance, Integrity Ambulance, Dickinson County Road Commission and Norway Auto Body.