One person injured while swimming near Dead River Falls

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person was taken to the hospital Monday evening after what first responders said was a swimming accident near the Dead River Falls hiking trail.

Rescue teams from Marquette and Chocolay Townships were seen at the trail head parking lot for Dead River Falls around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

A first responder at the seen told WJMN that someone had been swimming about a mile away from the start of the trail. They became injured and were unable to hike out on their own. First responders were able to locate the victim, secure them to a backboard and carry them to a waiting ambulance.

The first responder could not comment on the person’s injuries but said they believe they will survive.