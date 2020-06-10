One person killed in deadly Bessemer house fire

BESSEMER, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, Troopers from the Wakefield State Police Post were dispatched to a structure fire at 213 Sellar St. in the city of Bessemer, Gogebic County.

Upon arrival the house was fully engulfed. Troopers attempted to enter the residence to locate anyone inside but were unable too due to the intense flames and smoke.

The Bessemer City and Bessemer Township Fire Departments responded and extinguished the fire. Afterwords Troopers discovered that a person had perished in the residence. The MSP Fire Marshall and an MSP Accelerant Detection K-9 have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time until next of kin can be notified. The incident is still under investigaiton.

Assisting at the scene was the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Dept.