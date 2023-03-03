BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has died and another was airlifted for treatment of injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Iron County on Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Iron Mountain Post responded to a crash on US-2 near Bates-Gaastra Road in Bates Township, Iron County at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

MSP’s preliminary investigation shows that an Iron River man and a child were traveling eastbound on US-2 in a 2003 BMW passenger vehicle. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox occupied by two people from Amasa.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Robert Trotta, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. The child riding in Trotta’s vehicle was treated and released at Aspirus Hospital in Iron River.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was air lifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin for further treatment. The passenger in the Chevrolet Equinox was transported to Aspirus Hospital Iron River and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Iron River Police Department, Caspian Police Department, Crystal Falls Police Department, Michigan Conservation Officer, Michigan DNR Fire, Aspirus MEDIVAC, West Iron County Fire Department, Iron County Search and Rescue, Iron County Road Commission, and Northland Towing.