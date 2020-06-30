One person rescued from cave near Presque Isle Park observation deck

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On the evening of June 29, the Marquette City Fire Department responded to Presque Isle near the observation deck for a victim who was stuck in a cave near the water.

A rescuer was lowered down on a rope to the victim. The victim was uninjured and was put into a rescue harness. The victim was tethered to the rescuer and both were hoisted up. No injuries were reported, and crews cleared the scene.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Marquette Police Department.