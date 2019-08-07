One resident’s thoughts about Pine Ridge fire

MARQUETTE — It’s been over a week since the devasting fire at the Pine Ridge Apartments and the residents are still displaced.

Many residents are currently living at Lakeview Arena.

The American Red Cross has been helping out along with numerous other local efforts.

One Pine Ridge resident says she wants to thank the community for their support.

Kristine Meneguzzo, Pine Ridge Apartments resident says, ” We had 140 residents and nobody passed away, we all got out of there safely. And we couldn’t have done it without them.”

For more information about how you can help the residents of Pine Ridge click here.