(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.

Authorities said that impaired driving continues to be a national problem. Impaired driving can sometimes end in injuries and/or deaths.

The department issued a statement about options to avoid impaired driving.

Impaired driving crashes are preventable. Find a sober ride home. Call a taxi. Call a friend or family. Have a designated driver. Let’s all do our part to prevent impaired driving related injuries and deaths. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided.