One woman dead after early morning crash

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — A 68-year-old woman from Iron Mountain is dead after a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened on US-2 near Sixth Street at 12:15 in the morning.

The woman was driving a car south on US-2 and went off the road. She hit a down guy wire for a power pole, spun out of control, and crossed US-2 leaving the roadway a second time. Then, her car hit a garage.

She passed away a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by a preexisting medical condition and her death was due to that condition and not the accident. However, the official cause of death is yet to be determined by the Dickinson County Medical Examiner.