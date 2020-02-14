One woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Trout Lake Township

TROUT LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A Newberry woman is injured after crashing her vehicle into an oncoming Chippewa County Road Commission plow truck.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:55 am on February 14 on M-123 north of Trout Lake. 28-year-old Danielle Held of Newberry was traveling northbound on M-123 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossing the center line, and hit an oncoming Chippewa County Road Commission plow truck.

Held sustained multiple lacerations to her arms and head. She was transported to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital by Straits EMS. A press release update states she has been air-lifted to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. The driver of the plow truck, 52-year-old Ronald Manchem of Trout Lake, did not sustain any injuries.

M-123 was temporarily closed for investigation of the crash and to clear the vehicles from the road. M-123 is now re-opened.

Michigan State Police are currently investigating the accident.

