(WFRV) – A landowner in Oneida County is reportedly close to terminating his Land Use Agreement after snowmobilers allegedly went off the trail.

According to the Minocqua Forest Riders Snowmobile Club, some snowmobilers are riding off trails and a private landowner is upset about it. The landowner apparently took pictures of a quarter-mile section of Corridor 12, est of TIN-667.

The snowmobile club says the landowner is close to canceling the club’s Land Use Agreement. Photos that were taken by the landowner can be seen here.

If the agreement was canceled, the club would reportedly be forced to reroute the trail. This would case snowmobilers riding on a mile of plowed road.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office also posted information about the reported incident. They are advising riders to stay on the marked trails.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.